A Meaningful Moment

Getting an invitation to spend a few days with Cindy Crawford in Malibu jut isn’t something you ever expect to happen! But, a few weeks ago, I found myself in a gorgeous house in Malibu overlooking the ocean, getting ready to head to Cindy’s home to meet her.

Growing up, I remember seeing the infomercials about Meaningful Beauty and hearing Cindy’s testimony as well as Dr. Jean Louis Sebagh, the French cosmetic doctor with whom she developed the brand. But it was such a treat to actually sit down with her and casually chat about the products and learn more. I’d always been curious especially about the Youth Activating Melon Serum, so I was excited to try it out!

That night we all enjoyed a lovely dinner at Nobu Malibu, but back at Villa Sogno (the stunning home we stayed in) I dove into the Meaningful Beauty products as I got ready for bed. I began with the Skin Softening Cleanser, which is a creamy cleanser so it was nice and gentle on my on-the-dry-side skin. But what impressed me most about this cleanser is that I went ahead and used it on my eye makeup, too, (wasn’t even sure if it was meant for that) and it made my mascara and eye makeup gently slip off without a trace. Next, I tried out the Intensive Triple Exfoliating Treatment. Now, this one I was also very curious about because I’d tested it out on the back of my hand when I sat down with Cindy to chat about the products, and i just loved how micro fine the scrub was. I took it easy with the scrub action, though, because I knew I’d be using a retinol that evening! After I rinsed and dried my face, I applied the Youth Activating Melon Serum, which I’d tried earlier that day as well. There’s something really special about this serum: For one thing, the consistency is very light and liquidy, so when it goes on it just absorbs right in but it leaves a subtle and refreshing glow to the skin. I gave a bottle to my mom as well because I wanted to see how it worked on mature skin! I’d say the melon serum was probably my favorite product; Thuyen Nguyen (Cindy’s esthetician based in NYC) joined us the following day and gave each of us facials where he used the Youth Activating Melon Serum in combination with his special cupping technique… My skin had never looked better, ever!! Finally, I finished up that night’s skin routine with the Overnight Retinol Repairing Creme and the Lifting Eye Creme.

The following day we enjoyed a fun hike through Malibu, breakfast at Soho House, and a facial later in the day before we headed to dinner one final time!

This was just such a unique experience that was both meaningful and memorable! Cindy could not have been more wonderful; I was nervous to begin with, but when you start to chat with her you don’t think, I’m sitting here talking to the icon, the legend, Cindy Crawford! She’s down to earth and warm— an example of the kind of woman I want to be.

